Getty Images

One receiver in, one receiver out for the Browns.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Browns are waiving wide receiver Ricardo Louis today, as they open their offseason (with some new guy named Odell Beckham Jr. showing up).

The former fourth-round pick from Auburn missed all of last season with a neck injury suffered late in 2017. He had surgery to repair the issue and spent last year on injured reserve.

He caught 27 passes for 357 yards in 2017.