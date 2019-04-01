Buffalo politician: Why wouldn’t you renovate New Era Field?

Getty Images

Bills owners Terry and Kim Pegula are still evaluating whether to try to build a “scaled-down” new stadium or just renovate the one they have.

But one local politician has made it clear he thinks upgrading New Era Field is the better alternative for his constituents (not all of whom are football fans).

“You have to make the determination of do you build a new stadium or do you renovate the existing stadium and get the best bang for the buck,” Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz told the Buffalo News. “We know if we can extend the lifespan of that stadium for another 25 years, and if it worked for our market, why would we not do that?”

The Pegulas clearly aren’t going to get into an arms race with the Stan Kroenkes and Jerry Joneses of the world to build a new place in Western New York, and have adjusted expectations accordingly.

There’s also the matter of a small trend of cities (other than Las Vegas) becoming more conservative with what they’ll dole out for stadiums.

While the Chiefs got $250 million in public money for a $375 million renovation of Arrowhead Stadium in 2010, the Dolphins’ $500 million upgrade for Hard Rock Stadium came from the place it ostensibly should — owner Stephen Ross’ pocket.

Poloncarz pointed out that the Pegulas have already invested $36 million of their own money (along with $130 million of local money in the last lease) to upgrade the place already. He’s also skeptical of local plans to connect a new stadium to a convention center.

“If you’re going to build a new stadium, you’re going to spend at least a billion dollars, even if it’s not the fanciest stadium in the world,” he said. “It will be expensive, but rarely do you ever see an economic impact in a positive manner for community.”

Regardless the wheres and the whens (and the more important how muches), the Pegulas have yet to raise the possibility of moving the team if they don’t get what they want.