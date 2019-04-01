C.J. Anderson signs with Lions

Getty Images

The Lions’ first attempt to sign a running back away from the Rams was thwarted, but their second attempt found more success.

According to multiple reports, the Lions have signed C.J. Anderson to a one-year contract.

The Lions signed Malcolm Brown to an offer sheet as a restricted free agent last month, but the Rams matched the deal to keep Brown as the top backup to Todd Gurley. Anderson joined the Rams late last season with Brown on injured reserve and Gurley dealing with a knee injury.

Anderson ran 43 times for 299 yards and two touchdowns in the final two games of the regular season. He added 46 carries for 189 yards and two touchdowns in the postseason.

Lions head coach Matt Patricia said last week that the team does not want to wear out No. 1 back Kerryon Johnson this season. Anderson gives them a strong alternative in the backfield as they try to keep Johnson from taking too much wear and tear.