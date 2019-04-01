Cardinals bringing Nick Bosa to Arizona for a visit

Getty Images

If the Cardinals are just selling smoke, they’re adding some jet exhaust to the package.

After dining with Ohio State Nick Bosa last Friday night in Florida, they’re flying him to Arizona Thursday for a Friday visit to the team headquarters, according to Albert Breer of SI.com.

Teams get a total of 30 of these on-site visits with prospects, so it’s potentially misleading to read too much into any one particular visit.

But they have to do all the work on all the prospects anyway since they’re picking first. Even if they are locked in on quarterback Kyler Murray with the top pick right now (which they wouldn’t be, unless they’re running the laziest evaluation process ever), it makes no sense to advertise it.

Besides, there’s also a real possibility that the Cardinals might be better off with Bosa and Josh Rosen than they would be with Murray and whatever they get for Rosen.

Either way, the process continues, and they’ll get to know Bosa well.