Daryl Worley signs RFA tender with Raiders

Cornerback Daryl Worley won’t be leaving the Raiders.

Worley was tendered as a restricted free agent last month and that left open the possibility that another team would sign him to an offer sheet in hopes of luring him away from Oakland. Worley closed the door to that on Monday by signing his tender from the team.

Worley joined the Raiders last year after being released by the Eagles in the wake of a DUI arrest in April. Worley served a four-game suspension and returned to start nine of the 10 games he played for the team last season. He had 33 tackles and an interception.

Worley was tendered at the second-round level by the Raiders, which leaves him set to make $3.095 million in 2019.