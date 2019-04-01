Devin Bush visiting Bengals, Buccaneers

Getty Images

The Buccaneers and Bengals both have visits scheduled with former LSU linebacker Devin White in the near future and they are also going to be spending time with another top linebacker prospect with the same first name.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that former Michigan linebacker Devin Bush is visiting with the Bengals on Monday. He’s set to move on for a visit with the Buccaneers after spending time in Cincinnati.

Bush is generally projected to be a first-round pick, although most expect White will be selected ahead of him once the draft is underway in Nashville. The Bucs currently hold the fifth overall pick while the Bengals are at No. 11, but one never knows where they’ll actually make their selection given the possibility of trades once the first round is underway.

Bush had 80 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss and five sacks for the Wolverines last season.