Dolphins sign four exclusive rights free agents

The Dolphins signed four exclusive rights free agents Monday, according to the NFL’s official transactions report. Offensive guard Isaac Asiata, offensive lineman Jesse Davis (pictured), offensive tackle Zach Sterup and defensive end Jonathan Woodard officially signed their tenders.

Woodard, 25, played six games last season, seeing the first action of his NFL career. The Jaguars made him a seventh-round pick in 2016.

Davis, 27, started all 16 games at right guard last season, playing every snap. He earned a total of $495,824 in performance-based pay given out as supplemental compensation after the season.

The Dolphins are expected to try to reach a long-term deal with Davis, who started 10 games in 2017.

Sterup, 26, played six games, starting one, last season. He also appeared in six games in 2017 with one start.

Asiata, 26, was a fifth-round pick of the Dolphins in 2017. He played one game as a rookie and one game last season.