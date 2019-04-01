Drew Lock taking a pair of visits this week

Getty Images

Missouri’s Drew Lock won’t be the first quarterback taken, but he is expected to go in the first round.

And a pair of teams in the middle of the round are getting to know him better this week.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Lock is leaving tomorrow for a visit with Washington, and will meet with the Giants later this week.

Washington’s currently in the 15th slot of the first round, while the Giants pick 17th (and also sixth).

Lock will also visit the Broncos (10th), as John Elway said they planned to bring in the top four quarterback prospects (along with Oklahoma’s Kyler Murray, Ohio State’s Dwayne Haskins and Duke’s Daniel Jones).