Duke Johnson not at first day of voluntary workouts

Running back Duke Johnson joined defensive lineman Emmanuel Ogbah in skipping the start of the Browns’ voluntary offseason program, coach Freddie Kitchens said.

“It’s what he chose to do,” Kitchens said, via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. “It’s all voluntary.”

Kitchens said he did not know if Johnson’s absence was in response to the Browns’ signing of Kareem Hunt, who is expected to backup Nick Chubb when he returns from an eight-game suspension.

Three teams reportedly showed interest in trading for Johnson, including the Cowboys and Eagles. Philadelphia, though, filled its need with a trade with Chicago for Jordan Howard.

Kitchens addressed the trade rumors at the NFL owners meetings last week.

“I don’t know why it’s assumed that we’re going to trade Duke Johnson,” Kitchens said. “I don’t know why we would ever want to, like, just voluntarily give up a good football player. Duke Johnson is a good football player.

“Duke Johnson will have a role on our football team. All these guys that are here will have a role. I don’t when it just became a necessity to trade Duke Johnson because we signed Kareem Hunt. And I know I’ve heard that a lot. I just don’t respond to it until somebody asks me. I don’t know why we would voluntarily do that.”

Kitchens said he would play all three backs when Hunt returns.