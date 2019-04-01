Emmanuel Ogbah not with Browns, anticipates being traded

Getty Images

Wide receiver Odell Beckham is at the Browns facility on Monday for the first day of the team’s offseason workouts, but defensive lineman Emmanuel Ogbah is not in attendance.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Ogbah has not reported for the start of the voluntary first phase of the offseason program. The reason for Ogbah’s absence is because he expects to be traded soon.

Word that the Browns were willing to deal Ogbah surfaced when the Browns landed defensive end Olivier Vernon just before the start of the new league year.

Ogbah had 40 tackles and three sacks while starting 14 games for Cleveland last season. The 2016 second-round pick has 12.5 totals sacks for his career.