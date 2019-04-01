Emmanuel Ogbah traded to Chiefs

Getty Images

It didn’t take long for the Browns to find a new home for Emmanuel Ogbah.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the veteran pass-rusher has been traded to the Chiefs. The Chiefs are sending back safety Eric Murray in exchange.

Kansas City had a critical need for anyone capable of getting sacks, after trading Dee Ford and cutting Justin Houston this offseason. That’s not to say Ogbah’s a like-for-like replacement, as he has 12.5 career sacks and Ford had more than that last year alone (13.0), and Ford and Houston have a combined 109.0.

Ogbah being on his way out the door was seemingly evident when he didn’t show up for the start of offseason workouts in Cleveland today.

There was a time when the Browns thought he was a long-term fit, as he was used as part of the justification for not drafting Bradley Chubb last year. Now, after adding Olivier Vernon, he was deemed surplus to requirements.