Four NFL players will travel to South Korea on USO tour

Getty Images

Bears quarterback Chase Daniel, free agent kicker Stephen Gostkowski, Jaguars linebacker Myles Jack and Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan are headed on a week-long NFL-USO tour to South Korea, the NFL announced today.

The players will visit U.S. troops and their families at military bases as an extension of the league’s Salute to Service. Their trip will include unit visits, one-on-one meetings with installation leadership and visits with the Security Forces K-9 Unit and Fire Department Unit.

“The NFL is proud to work with the USO on another tour overseas,” NFL senior vice president of social responsibility Anna Isaacson said. “The league’s connection to the military is longstanding, due in large part to a 50-plus year partnership with the USO. We appreciate the opportunity to continue these tours as it provides a unique opportunity to honor the brave individuals who fight for our safety every day. We are grateful for their service and sacrifice.”

More than 250 NFL players have traveled on USO tours to 26 countries to thank more than 96,000 service members.