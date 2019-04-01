Freddie Kitchens says he and Odell Beckham are off to a good start

Getty Images

New Browns coach Freddie Kitchens and new Browns receiver Odell Beckham were the two people everyone was watching on the first day of the offseason program today, and Kitchens said they’re off to a good start.

Kitchens said he doesn’t know Beckham well but is enjoying getting to know him.

“Just from the conversations I’ve had with him and him being here today, I like the guy,” Kitchens said. “That’s all I have to go off right now. Just the guy, and I like the guy. The relationship building process starts today, along with a bunch of other people.”

Beckham doesn’t plan to attend all of the Browns’ voluntary offseason workouts, and Kitchens said he’s fine with that.

“We don’t know the specifics right now. He won’t be here continually but he will be back and forth,” Kitchens said.

As a Giant, Beckham didn’t always get along with his coaches. Kitchens sounds excited about building a good relationship with his new star receiver.