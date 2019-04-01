George Iloka expects to make impact for Cowboys

Getty Images

The Cowboys did not sign Earl Thomas as many expected and many Cowboys fans had hoped. They didn’t sign Eric Berry or Clayton Geathers either.

Instead, George Iloka was the safety who joined Dallas on a one-year deal.

“This defense plays into my strong points,” Iloka said, via the Dallas Morning News. “I’m versatile, and I can do a lot of things. I’m a physical safety. I like to come up in the run game support, set the edge, take on blockers and make an impact.”

The Cowboys plan on having Iloka play strong safety with Xavier Woods remaining at free safety. Jeff Heath, last year’s starter at strong safety, would return to being a backup.

“My goal is to have the best year of my career,” Iloka said. “If I do that, everything else will fall into place.”

Iloka, who turned 29 on Sunday, has played 99 games, starting 79, in his seven seasons. He signed a one-year deal with the Cowboys.

Iloka said he’s in “prove-it mode” every year.

“My expectations are to make a difference and to prove the Cowboys right for bringing me on,” Iloka said.