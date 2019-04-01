Giants meeting with Nick Bosa tomorrow

Getty Images

If the Giants indeed want to find a pass-rusher with the sixth overall pick instead of a quarterback, they’re looking in the right place.

Of course, if they want to draft the guy they’re meeting with tomorrow, sixth probably won’t be nearly high enough to acquire him.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Ohio State defensive end Nick Bosa is meeting with the Giants tomorrow.

Bosa’s also meeting with the Cardinals (owners of the No. 1 overall pick) this week, and is expected to be one of the first few players chosen this year.

The Giants need for help in the defensive front seven is clear, and Bosa would be a huge boost for them.