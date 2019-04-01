Is the next stop Canton for Shane Lechler?

Getty Images

Shane Lechler retired this week after sitting out the 2018 season. He didn’t have to call it quits, though, getting calls from the Vikings, Steelers and Chargers after the Texans cut him in favor of rookie Trevor Daniel on Sept. 1.

“I had plenty of opportunities,” Lechler said Monday, via John McClain of the Houston Chronicle. “. . .I just didn’t want to do it anymore. I was content with ‘I’m done.’”

Lechler, 42, finished his 18 seasons first in NFL history in yards per punt average at 47.6 and second in total yards with 68,676. He made seven Pro Bowls, earned six All-Pro nods and was on the NFL’s All-Decade Team for the 2000s.

Could the Hall of Fame be the next stop for Lechler?

He becomes eligible in four years and one day could join another former Raiders punter, Ray Guy, as the only players at the position with busts in Canton.

“That would be amazing,” Lechler said. “I think Ray got in 14 years with the Raiders. I got in 13. That’s 27 years of punting in Oakland for the two of us.

“If you make the Hall of Fame, you’ve made the last team you need to make. I’m not going to lie to you. That’s something out of my control. I put in the work, and we’ll just have to wait and see if it’s good enough.”