Isaiah Johnson, Mike Liedtke sign ERFA tenders with Bucs

Two Buccaneers players signed their exclusive rights free agent tenders as the team opened their offseason program on Monday.

Safety Isaiah Johnson and offensive lineman Mike Liedtke each ensured they’d remain in Tampa by signing their deals. Their other option was to sit out the season as exclusive rights free agents are not free to solicit offers from other clubs once they are tendered contracts.

Johnson appeared in 15 games and made four starts for the Bucs last season. He had 48 tackles and an interception in those appearances. The team added Kentrell Brice as a free agent to a safety group that also includes Justin Evans and Jordan Whitehead.

Liedtke appeared in nine games last season. Most of his playing time came on special teams.