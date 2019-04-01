Jaguars kicking the tires on some running backs

Getty Images

The Jaguars are still on the hunt for a backup to Leonard Fournette.

Veteran running backs Alfred Blue is visiting the Jaguars today, a league source tells PFT. Jason La Canfora of CBS reports that running back Benny Cunningham has also scheduled a visit with the Jaguars.

Last year T.J. Yeldon and Carlos Hyde served as the primary backups to Fournette, and both got significant playing time as Fournette missed half the season. Yeldon is currently a free agent and Hyde signed with the Chiefs this offseason.

Blue had 150 carries for 499 yards for the Texans last season. Cunningham had just 11 carries for 20 yards for the Bears last season but was a key special teams contributor.