Jason Garrett: Replay expansion went to credibility of the game

Getty Images

In this week’s Football Morning in America, Peter King outlines the steps that preceded the league’s vote to approve a one-year trial expansion of replay to include pass interference plays.

One of those steps came last Tuesday when Competition Committee chairman Rich McKay opened a meeting with the entire league by asking to hear from anyone with something to say on the matter. Cowboys coach Jason Garrett took that chance and shared his thoughts about why an expansion was something the league needed to do in order to preserve its credibility.

Garrett told King that he said that the days after the conference title games featured no one talking about the play on the field because of what just about everyone believed should be a correctable missed call at the end of regulation in New Orleans.

“They’re talking about one thing: the call that was missed,” Garrett said. “And so for me, the idea of somehow finding a way within the structure that already exists to be able to rectify that play, that egregious mistake, is paramount. If we all put our heads together, we can solve this situation. As we go forward, we can clean this up so that this isn’t the focal point of everybody at the end of this unbelievable game. It goes to the credibility of the game and the integrity of the game.”

An official from another team that came into the meeting opposed to expanded replay told King that Garrett’s speech was a “pivotal moment” in moving toward adopting the new rule by a 31-1 vote of NFL teams.