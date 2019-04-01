John Parry joins ESPN as officiating analyst

Getty Images

Super Bowl LIII referee John Parry retired from the NFL on Monday and he’ll be following the same path that many of his former associates took after leaving the league by moving into broadcasting.

Parry will be an officiating analyst for ESPN during the 2019 season on both Monday Night Football and on studio shows.

“I will fully embrace this new position,” Parry said in a statement. “We hope to leverage 20 years of NFL officiating experience to our talent and to our great fans. Bringing clarity to a complicated game will be both challenging and rewarding. ESPN is a perfect fit based on their dedication to educating and entertaining fans.”

Jeff Triplette, who retired as an NFL referee last year, filled the officiating analyst role for ESPN last year and the network confirmed to PFT that he will not return in 2019.