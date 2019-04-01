Jordan Mills visiting Bengals

Getty Images

Tackle Jordan Mills met with the Texans a couple of weeks ago, but didn’t land a deal to join the team for the 2019 season.

His job search will move on to an AFC North team on Monday. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Mills is visiting with the Bengals on Monday night and Tuesday.

Mills joined the Bills during the 2015 season and started 53 games for the team at right tackle, including every game they’ve played over the last three seasons.

The Bengals re-signed right tackle Bobby Hart to a three-year deal last month and they have Mills’ former Buffalo teammate Cordy Glenn at left tackle. Adding Mills would increase the team’s depth and give them an option other than Hart should they sour on him this season. It would also make three former Bills linemen in Cincinnati as guard John Miller joined Glenn on the roster in free agency.