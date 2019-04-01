Julio Jones: I don’t care about being highest-paid wideout

Getty Images

Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones wants a new contract and has spoken to the team about getting one done at various points over the last couple of years.

One of the lead topics of conversation on the contract front is obviously going to be how much Jones is paid and some have wondered if he might push for a deal that pays him more than Antonio Brown is set to receive from the Raiders. Jones

Jones told Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com that he’s “comfortable with how everybody’s” handling things at this point and that he isn’t making the top salary for a wide receiver the top priority in conversations about a new deal.

“Me, personally, I don’t really care about as far as being the highest-paid receiver, man,” Jones said. “It’s a number. We’ve got some other guys on the team. If we can do it in a way to get all the other guys to stay on the team … it’s a lot of ways you can do money.”

Jones skipped last year’s offseason work before getting a salary bump just before reporting to training camp. He indicated he’ll be away from the team during voluntary work again this offseason, but said he will be on hand for mandatory minicamp in June.