Kenny Britt visiting Washington Monday

Getty Images

Wide receiver Kenny Britt was out of football in 2018 after being released by the Patriots in August, but he is trying to get back into the game this year.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Britt will visit Washington on Monday. It’s the first word of interest in his services this offseason.

Britt signed a four-year deal with the Browns in 2017. He landed that multi-year deal off of 68 catches for 1,002 yards and five touchdowns with the Rams in 2016, but caught just 18 passes in nine games with the Browns before being released. He closed out 2017 by playing three games for New England and struggled with a hamstring injury ahead of his release last year.

Britt’s quarterback for much of that career-best 2016 season was Case Keenum, who is now in Washington and may be the starting quarterback for the team come the fall. If Monday’s meeting goes well, Britt could be targeted for passes along with Josh Doctson and Paul Richardson.