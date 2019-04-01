Kyler Murray works out for Jon Gruden, Mike Mayock

AP

The Raiders have completed their work with Kyler Murray in Dallas, Gil Brandt of NFL Media reports.

Murray had dinner with coach Jon Gruden and General Manager Mike Mayock at Al Biernat’s last night in Dallas.

Gruden put Murray on the white board today at Highland Park High School in Dallas. The throwing session was delayed 90 minutes with Gruden picking the Heisman Trophy winner’s brain inside, per Brandt.

Murray threw for 30 minutes to five receivers, with Gruden running the workout.

The Raiders have picks four, 24 and 27, so they have plenty of ammunition to move up if they so desire.