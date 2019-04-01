Le’Veon Bell, Keenan Allen, and Twitter etiquette

Getty Images

Jets running back Le'Veon Bell didn’t give us another April Fool’s Day prank in 2019. (Then again, a few hours remain.) Bell, along with Chargers receiver Keenan Allen, gave us something better.

It started when Bell posted a short rap video on Twitter, posing the universal question of whether it’s fire emoji or trashcan emoji. So Bell asked a question, and Allen provided an answer: “This ain’t it.” With trashcan emoji.

Bell took exception to the fact that Allen provided an honest answer to an open question.

“If youu [sic] honestly felt that way, youu [sic] could’ve just txted me and said that,” Bell said to Allen. “lol but it seems even ppl with check marks wanna troll to seek attention for mentions now a days…enjoy this buzz fuzz, it’s still all positive vibes.”

Allen had the last word: “I was not trolling on my momma bro. I don’t troll. Like I said I speak facts. You shouldn’t have asked if you ain’t want the truth. All love over here bro.” Allen added that Bell’s “real friends” should have been honest with him that it was trashcan emoji.

That’s the extent it, for now. And the lesson is simple: If you ask Twitter for an opinion, Twitter will give it to you. Also, if you don’t ask Twitter for an opinion, Twitter will give it to you.