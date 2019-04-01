Morris Claiborne visiting Cardinals

Getty Images

The Cardinals are looking at cornerbacks in bulk today.

In addition to the previously reported Tramaine Brock, they also had veteran cornerback Morris Claiborne in for a visit today, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The 29-year-old Claiborne started 15 games each of the last two years for the Jets, after spending his first five years with the Cowboys.

The Cards made an early move to sign cornerback Robert Alford after he was jettisoned by the Falcons, and are clearly looking for some experienced help behind him and Patrick Peterson.