Odell Beckham Jr. shows up for first day of Browns workouts

Getty Images

While some NFL teams are trying to be funny today, the Browns are giving their fans serious reason for hope.

The team tweeted out a photo of new wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. arriving at the team facility for the first day of their offseason workouts, and the only joke was the hat he’s wearing.

That rather early 90s color palette aside, having their big acquisition showing up for work has to be a relief, and a signal that this is all very real.

Beckham showed up for the first day of the Giants program last year, but didn’t do much with them on the field until he finished his contract extension with the team. He caused some brief concern by saying he needed a moment to “gather his thoughts” after the trade from New York, but has since declared himself “feeling dangerous” and now he’s on the job.