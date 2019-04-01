Odell Beckham: Trade may be the best thing that ever happened to me

Getty Images

It’s been a long time since the Cleveland Browns were viewed as a great destination for NFL players. But times are changing.

Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr. said today that he was shocked when he found out that the Giants traded him, but once he adjusted to it he was thrilled. Beckham said today that he thinks the trade may turn out to be the best thing that ever happened to him.

“I’m very thankful for the opportunity to be here,” Beckham said.

Not long ago, people would have thought Beckham was crazy if he said he was thrilled to go from New York to Cleveland, but given that the Browns are loaded with young talent and have a young quarterback who looks like he’s going to be good for years to come, Beckham may very well be right that this could be the best thing to happen for his NFL career.