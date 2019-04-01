Patriots sign Cedrick Lang

Getty Images

The Patriots announced they signed offensive tackle Cedrick Lang on Monday.

Lang, 26, spent the entire 2018 season on the Vikings’ injured reserve list after undergoing surgery on his right leg during the preseason.

The Vikings did not tender Lang as an exclusive rights free agent.

He entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with the Giants out of Texas-El Paso in 2016. The Giants waived him at the end of training camp.

Denver signed Lang on Jan. 27, 2017, but waived him before the start of the season. Minnesota signed him to its practice squad, where he spent the entire 2017 season.