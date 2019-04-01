“Phase One” of offseason program begins (so what does that mean?)

Getty Images

The first Monday in April marks the opening of the window for allowing teams with new coaches to launch their offseason workout programs. Four teams have chosen to do that: The Browns, Bucs, and Dolphins start today. The Broncos begin on Tuesday.

It’s not “practice,” not even close to it. Here’s the full text from the labor deal regarding what is, and isn’t, allowed during the early days of the offseason program: “Phase One shall consist of the first two weeks of the Club’s offseason workout program. Subject to the additional rules set forth in Section 5 of this Article, Phase One activities shall be limited to strength and conditioning and physical rehabilitation only. During Phase One, only full-time or part-time strength and conditioning coaches, who have no other coaching responsibilities with the Club, shall be allowed on the field; no other coaches shall be allowed on the field or to otherwise participate in or observe activities. No footballs shall be permitted to be used (only ‘dead ball’ activities), except that quarterbacks may elect to throw to receivers provided they are not covered by any other player. Players cannot wear helmets during Phase One.”

In some respects, Phase One may be more frustrating to coaches than the weeks before Phase One, given that players are in the building but the coaches can’t coach them regarding matters of football.

Regardless of when teams begin their offseason program, all teams are limited to nine weeks. Teams with new coaches are permitted to have an extra three-day voluntary minicamp.

With the exception of the one mandatory minicamp that each team may conduct, all workouts are voluntary. Few players choose not to attend, however, and those who have significant workout bonuses attached to their contracts become less likely to stay away.

If players are going to work out anyway, it’s better to work out at the team facility, since any serious injury sustained on team property qualifies the player for payment of his salary. If a player suffers a serious injury away from the workplace, the team can choose to pay him nothing.

To summarize, Phase One consists simply lifting and cardio and throwing passes to receivers who are running routes against air. Which means that they players are basically doing on the team’s property things that many of them likely have been doing anyway, given that professional football has become for most players a year-round profession.