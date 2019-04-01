Raiders to work out Robert Turbin

Getty Images

The Raiders signed Isaiah Crowell as a free agent last week and they might not be done adding to their backfield.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Raiders are set to work out Robert Turbin this week. Jalen Richard, DeAndre Washington and Chris Warren are also on hand in Oakland.

Turbin spent time with the Colts over the last three years and appeared in two 2019 games. He ran four times for 10 yards, caught a three-yard pass and lost a fumble in those appearances.

Turbin has also played with the Seahawks, Browns and Cowboys since entering the league as a Seattle fourth-round pick in 2012. He has 355 career carries for 1,354 yards and nine touchdowns.

Doug Martin and Marshawn Lynch were the top two rushers for the Raiders last season. The team said the door isn’t closed on Lynch’s return, but adding another back to the mix ahead of the draft could be a sign that he won’t be back this year.