Report: Browns to waive Derrick Kindred

Getty Images

The Browns are starting their offseason program on Monday, but one member of the defense reportedly won’t be joining them at the team’s headquarters.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the team is expected to waive safety Derrick Kindred. Kindred is set to make $2.025 million in 2019 and the team will get all of that cap space back by parting ways with the four-year veteran.

Kindred was a 2016 fourth-round pick and played in 42 games for Cleveland over the last three seasons. He had 45 tackles, an interception and a forced fumble while appearing in all 16 games last year.

The Browns traded Jabrill Peppers to the Giants in the Odell Beckham deal and Briean Boddy-Calhoun left for Houston as a free agent, which would leave Damarious Randall as the leading holdover at safety once Kindred is off the roster.