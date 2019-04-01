Robert Quinn expects to get better practicing against Tyron Smith

Getty Images

Defensive end Robert Quinn signed his new contract with the Cowboys on Monday and turned his attention to who he’ll be playing with in Dallas once that was out of the way.

One of the players that Quinn is looking forward to sharing the practice field with is left tackle Tyron Smith. Quinn believes the daily work against Smith will serve to improve him as a player as he heads into the 2019 season.

“How does the saying go? Iron sharpens iron,” Quinn said, via the team’s website. “If you’re going up against the best tackle in the game every day, it can only make you better. He’s been making his mark and hopefully he can make me a little better, too.”

Quinn said he’s also excited about playing with DeMarcus Lawrence, although it remains unclear when he might have a chance to share the field with Lawrence. He’s indicated he plans to stay away from the team this offseason after getting franchise tagged for the second year in a row and Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said recently that talks about a new contract are at an impasse.