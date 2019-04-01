Sean McVay pulls prank on Kliff Kingsbury

Getty Images

Sean McVay didn’t need April Fool’s to pull a prank on Kliff Kingsbury, making the Cardinals’ new coach believe he was losing the top pick for tampering.

The Rams coach and Kingsbury recently had dinner with Patrick Mahomes, whom Kingsbury coached at Texas Tech.

At the dinner, McVay fooled Kingsbury into thinking NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell had texted him.

“We have a mutual friend, and I put his name in my phone as ‘Roger Goodell,'” McVay said on Adam Schefter’s podcast, via Yahoo Sports. “I had this friend send me a text saying, ‘I can’t believe you’re at dinner with Kingsbury and Mahomes. You know better than this. This is tampering. You’re both losing picks.’ I showed Kliff the text, and he looked like he saw a ghost.”

Kingsbury thought he was going to lose the No. 1 overall pick, and McVay urged Kingsbury to call General Manager Steve Keim to tell him the bad news.

“We couldn’t let it go on too long,” McVay said. “It was pretty good. We got him good. I was talking to him about it [at the owners’ meetings] when I saw him. I’m pretty proud of that one.”

Kingsbury has vowed to get him back, McVay said.