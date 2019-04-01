Seven athletes to work out at international Pro Day

Getty Images

Although the NFL has far fewer foreign players than the NBA, NHL and MLB, the ranks of foreign players are growing, and seven more players will get a big opportunity today.

An international Pro Day workout will take place at the Buccaneers’ practice facility today, and scouts from all 32 teams are expected to attend.

The athletes working out include three of the top players from Germany’s up-and-coming American football program: David Bada, Jakob Johnson and Moubarak Djeri. Also there will be a former judo competitor who has become one of the best American football players in Brazil, Dural Neto, and one of the top players in Mexican football, Maximo Sanchez. Also attending will be Australian football player Valentine Holmes and UK rugby player Christian Wade.

In recent drafts, the NFL has paid more attention to players from other countries. A few, including Moritz Boehringer and Jordan Mailata, have even been drafted. A good workout today could get another international player’s name called later this month.