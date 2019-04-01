Shaquil Barrett betting on himself

Getty Images

Linebacker Shaq Barrett played only 275 defensive snaps in 13 games last season. He knew his best option in free agency would be a one-year, prove-it deal with a team that would give him more playing time.

He hopes his one-year, $5 million deal with the Buccaneers turns into a multi-year deal this time next year.

“Last year I didn’t play as much so I knew I wasn’t going to be getting nothing crazy,” Barrett said, via video from Pewter Report. “Just to prove like my worth is all I wanted to do. I’m going to bet on myself 100 percent of the time. I’m just going to go out there and do my job and let everybody see why I came here, and then hopefully be changing into a multi-year contract. Obviously, I’m just ready, excited. I’m happy they gave me the opportunity, and I’m going to take advantage of it and run with it.”

The Broncos used him as a rotational pass rusher most of his four seasons in Denver, and he made 14 sacks. He should get more opportunities in Todd Bowles’ 3-4 defense in Tampa.

“I just love the scheme a lot,” Barrett said. “Coach Bowles, I talked to him a couple of times. He showed me some of the stuff that he’s been working on and drawing up when I did the visit. It’s going to be a lot of fun this year.”