Steelers release Morgan Burnett

Safety Morgan Burnett‘s had to wait a while to get cut loose by the Steelers, but the end of his time in Pittsburgh has come.

Burnett asked to be released in January and a report had the team set to do that in March, but the Steelers decided to try to trade the veteran before releasing him. General Manager Kevin Colbert said at last week’s league meetings that they’d probably release Burnett if no trade materialized while adding that any move would only come when it was “comfortable” for the team.

The Steelers found their comfort zone on Monday. The team announced that they have released Burnett.

Burnett signed a three-year deal with Pittsburgh last year and made 30 tackles in 11 appearances during his lone season with the Steelers. The nine-year veteran spent the first eight years of his career with the Packers.