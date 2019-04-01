Tom Brady’s April Fool’s Day message: “I’m retiring”

Getty Images

At age 41, Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is well beyond the normal NFL retirement age. He’s also squarely within the dad-joke demographic.

Brady trotted one out in the very first tweet from his official Twitter account, announcing “I’m retiring. In my spare time, I’ll be tweeting.”

To make if a little more edge/less dorky, Brady added “#LFG,” which presumably stands for “let’s f–king go.”

Yes, it’s an April Fool’s Day gag. And he’s not the first football player to trot out a phony April 1st retirement. Running back Le'Veon Bell did it three years ago, for example.

Three years from now, Brady may still not be retired. Given the way he played in 2018, he may even have three more years beyond that. Regardless, Jets, Bills, and Dolphins fans should not get their hopes up yet; Brady isn’t going anywhere.