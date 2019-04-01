Tramaine Brock signing with Cardinals

Getty Images

The Arizona Cardinals are signing former Denver Broncos cornerback Tramaine Brocks, according to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network.

Brock played under new Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph last season in Denver when he was head coach of the Broncos. He appeared in 12 games with five starts, recording 23 tackles with six passes defended.

The Cardinals also had cornerback Morris Claiborne in for a visit on Monday before electing to sign Brock.

Brock had started 31 of 32 games over his final two seasons with the San Francisco 49ers. The 49ers released Brock after a domestic violence allegation was levied against him following the 2016 season. When charges were dismissed, Brock signed with the Seattle Seahawks for training camp before being traded to the Minnesota Vikings for the 2017 season. He appeared in 11 games with the Vikings, recording eight tackles in limited duty.

He is entering his 10th season in the NFL after signing with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent out of Belhaven University of the NAIA in 2010