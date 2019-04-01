Tramaine Brock visiting Cardinals

Getty Images

Cornerback Tramaine Brock played for Vance Joseph last year and may get a chance to do it again this year.

PFT has learned, via a league source, that Brock will visit the Cardinals. Joseph took a job as the defensive coordinator on Kliff Kingsbury’s staff in Arizona after being fired by the Broncos as their head coach.

Brock signed with the Broncos last March and made 23 tackles in 12 appearances with the team.

Brock spent the first seven seasons of his career with the 49ers, but was released in April 2017 after being arrested on domestic violence charges. Those charges were dropped and Brock wound up signing with the Seahawks, who then traded him to the Vikings ahead of the 2017 regular season.