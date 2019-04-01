Trent Williams expected to be ready for camp after health scare

Getty Images

Washington left tackle Trent Williams has dealt with his share of injuries in recent years, but the latest medical issue was a different kind of scare.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Washington left tackle Trent Williams was recently checked for a “growth or tumor on his head,” but the tissue was not malignant.

It has since been removed, and he is expected to make a full recovery by the time training camp comes around.

As you might imagine, this created some concern among those close to Williams, and some teammates reportedly thought he might miss the season.

Fortunately, that does not appear to be the case. The Pro Bowl left tackle has had a full list of normal foot injuries in recent years, including knee, thumb, and rib injuries.