Vernon Hargreaves healthy, excited about playing outside in new defense

Getty Images

Buccaneers cornerback Vernon Hargreaves was feeling good on a couple of fronts as the team got its offseason workouts underway on Monday.

Hargreaves tore the labrum in his shoulder in the first game of the 2018 season and spent the rest of the year on injured reserve after having surgery to repair the damage. He said on Monday that he’s back to 100 percent and looking forward to his role in the scheme defensive coordinator Todd Bowles is putting together.

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians said that the plan is to play Hargreaves as an outside cornerback after he spent the 2017 and brief 2018 campaigns playing out of the slot. Hargreaves said that’s where he wants to play and that he is inspired by the confidence that Arians shows in his ability.

“I want to play for him now, this is where I want to be,” Hargreaves said, via PewterReport.com. “This is always where I wanted to be, but when the head guy puts himself on the line for you, it kind of does something for you. I don’t really know how to explain it but it gives you a good feeling on the inside. It makes you want to play.”

Hargreaves started every game as a rookie, but injuries have kept him out of 22 games over the last two seasons. Showing that he’s capable of staying healthy and handling the outside cornerback responsibilities would put him on track for a successful 2019 season.