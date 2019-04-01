Vikings re-sign center Brett Jones

Brett Jones decided to look around, but ultimately decided to stay in Minnesota.

The Vikings announced they had re-signed the veteran center, who was acquired in a trade with the Giants last August.

Jones was more of a priority after they lost center Nick Easton to the Saints, but Jones had some other interest out there.

He started three games for the Vikings last year, and adds some interior depth to a team that still needs some help up front.

They released former guard Mike Remmers and replaced him with former Titans guard Josh Kline, and could easily justify more moves to add help to their line.