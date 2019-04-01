Von Miller ready to lead young Broncos until they get it right

Getty Images

Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller turned 30 last week, the latest tangible marker that he’s an NFL veteran now.

But if he needed any other reminders, all he has to do is look around him in the locker room, since veterans such as Darian Stewart, linebacker Brandon Marshall, and nose tackle Domata Peko are gone this offseason.

Miller told Ryan O’Halloran of the Denver Post he was planning on becoming more of a vocal presence anyway.

“One hundred percent,” Miller said. “With each year that passes, I get more and more confident with the leadership role. I’ve shared a little bit, probably 20 percent to this guy and that guy. But I need to have 100 percent control of it to get this thing right.”

Miller has been good the last two years (24.5 sacks) even though the Broncos have not (11-21), and he knows he’ll need to both produce and lead a younger roster this year.

“I was vocal last year — I think it comes with time and being comfortable,” he said. “There isn’t a trigger that says, ‘Talk to these guys.’ It just kind of happens and you have to go with the flow and be alert of the time to do it. And you have to be on-point when you do it.”

While there are plenty of other questions about the Broncos after their latest coach-and-quarterback change, having a player as consistently productive as Miller leading the way can only help as Vic Fangio and Joe Flacco settle into their roles.