Washington not signing Kenny Britt “at this time”

Kenny Britt visited Washington on Monday, but the team will not be signing the free agent receiver “at this time,” John Keim of ESPN reports.

Britt had his best season with Case Keenum as his quarterback in 2016 with the Rams. Britt caught 68 passes for 1,002 yards and five touchdowns that season as Keenum started nine games and played in one other.

Keenum will battle Colt McCoy for the starting job this season in Washington.

Britt, 31, did not play in 2018 after the Patriots released him in the preseason.

The Titans made Britt a first-round pick in 2009, and he has played 116 games with 76 starts in his career. He has 329 catches for 5,137 yards and 32 touchdowns.