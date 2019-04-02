49ers, Santa Clara at odds over concert sales

Getty Images

The supposedly happy marriage between the 49ers and Santa Clara has never been very happy, for anyone. And the latest stress point comes from two nights of Taylor Swift concerts held at Levi’s Stadium last year.

According to Phil Matier of the San Francisco Chronicle, a quick sellout of the venue for one night resulted in the 49ers giving the green light to a second night. And the second night did not sell out quickly. Or ever.

Lack of sales coupled with a clause in the Taylor Swift contract requiring the stadium to be filled to a certain level resulted in 20,000 tickets being flat-out given away.

“They call it papering the stadium,” Santa Clara Mayor Lisa Gillmor said, via Matier. “We made over $3 million on the first show and lost over $2 million on the second show.”

A 49ers executive has pushed back, pointing out that in the end a $1 million profit was made.

“It’s exactly this deceptive approach, her lack of transparency and fuzzy math that make Mayor Gillmor difficult to trust,” 49ers V.P. of public affairs Rahul Chandhok said.

Chandhok also pointed out a broader problem — a 10:00 p.m. local-time curfew for weeknight events in Santa Clara, which makes it harder to book shows at Levi’s Stadium.

“The largest promoters in the world forecasted the consequences of the music ban, and now we are seeing it play out,” Chandhok said.

We’re seeing more than that play out. We’re seeing consistent dysfunction between supposed partners who are tied together for a total of 40 years under the terms of the lease that ties the 49ers to Santa Clara until 2054.