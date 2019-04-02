Andre Hal announces retirement

Getty Images

Safety Andre Hal has announced his retirement after spending the last five seasons with the Texans.

Hal made the announcement on social media on Tuesday and said that health was not the reason why he’s decided to walk away from the game. Hal was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma a little under a year ago, but returned to play eight regular season games and the playoff loss for the Texans last season.

“One thing I’ve learned in life is that change is inevitable and life goes through seasons,” Hal wrote. “This season of my life has come to an end. I will be retiring from the NFL. My health did not have anything to do with my decision. I am completely healthy. Thank you to the Houston Texans organization for giving me the opportunity to live my childhood dream. I also want to thank my family and friends for all of their support. I truly appreciate it.”

Hal had 189 tackles, 12 interceptions, two forced fumbles and a sack in 69 career games. His departure leaves Justin Reid, Tashaun Gipson and Briean Boddy-Calhoun at safety in Houston.