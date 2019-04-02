Bears re-sign long snapper Patrick Scales

Getty Images

The Chicago Bears have managed to keep two-thirds of their special teams battery together.

According to Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune, the Bears re-signed long snapper Patrick Scales to a one-year deal on Tuesday.

It took Scales a few seasons to find a home in the NFL with only one snapper per roster in the league. He spent time with the Baltimore Ravens, Miami Dolphins, New York Jets and Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2011-2014 before ever appearing in a regular season game. He played in two games for the Ravens in 2014 before making his way to Chicago in 2015.

Scales has been the Bears long snapper for the last four seasons with the exception of 2017 when he missed the season due to a torn ACL sustained in the preseason.

Scales has appeared in 39 career games with 37 coming with the Bears. Chicago had non-tendered Scales as a restricted free agent in March.