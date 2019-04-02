Bill Polian: AAF was well positioned for future success

Getty Images

The Alliance of American Football suspended operations on Tuesday as a result of majority investor Tom Dundon’s decision to cease funding the upstart league eight games into its inaugural season.

Dundon had come on board with a $250 million investment after the first week of games and there have been reports about the league’s uncertain future for the last couple of weeks. Despite those reports and Dundon’s own signals that he was considering pulling the plug, league co-owner Bill Polian said in a statement on Tuesday that he felt the league was positioned for better days in the future.

“I am extremely disappointed to learn Tom Dundon has decided to suspend all football operations of the Alliance of American Football,” Polian said in a statement. “When Mr Dundon took over, it was the belief of my co-founder, Charlie Ebersol, and myself that we would finish the season, pay our creditors, and make the necessary adjustments to move forward in a manner that made economic sense for all. The momentum generated by our players, coaches and football staff had us well positioned for future success. Regrettably, we will not have that opportunity.”

The XFL will relaunch next year in a bid for the lasting success as a spring football league that eluded both the AAF and the XFL’s first iteration.