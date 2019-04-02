Broncos sign three, including Shelby Harris

Getty Images

The Broncos took care of some paperwork Tuesday as they opened their offseason program.

According to Ryan O’Halloran of the Denver Post, the Broncos signed defensive tackle Shelby Harris, linebacker Joe Jones, and wide receiver Tim Patrick to the one-year deals they were tendered previously.

Harris was a restricted free agent, who got the second-round tender of $3.095 million. He had 5.5 sacks and an interception last year, and was clearly someone the Broncos wanted to build around.

Jones and Patrick were exclusive rights free agents, which means they weren’t really free agents at all since they couldn’t negotiate with other teams.